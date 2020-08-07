Olivia Munn has reportedly moved in with her boyfriend Tucker Roberts.

The 40-year-old actress has been romancing Tucker for more than a year, and sources have now claimed the couple are living together, and have been quarantining as a couple during the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Olivia and Tucker are so happy together.''

The 'Newsroom' alum - who previously dated NFL star Aaron Rodgers - and the Philadelphia Fusion president were first rumoured to be dating in December 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, and were later seen celebrating New Year's Eve together at a party.

But the big step in their romance comes after Olivia revealed earlier this year she has never dreamed of getting married, and said the idea of tying the knot makes her feel anxious.

She said: ''I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding].

''And I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married. This is what it's going to be like, what my ring would be.' I don't really have any of those.

''The idea of getting married has always made me a little ... It gives me ... I don't know what that word is for ... I'm like, 'It's hot in here, right?' It's like, 'Really?' ... Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.''

The brunette beauty also revealed she finds most weddings to be a bit ''boring''.

She said: ''You know what's funny, is I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand.

''But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring. I always think this is interesting at weddings: I feel like the wedding part is really for whoever's marrying them because you only see the backs of your friends' heads.''