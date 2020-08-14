Olivia Munn had such bad sex with a previous boyfriend, she thought he was gay and not attracted to her.
The 40-year-old actress admitted her unnamed partner was ''the worst'' in the bedroom and when she questioned him, his confession to a lack of experience led to her having further doubts.
Speaking to Whitney Cummings on the 'Good For You' podcast, she said: ''I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex.
''In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, 'Why don't you ever go down? By the way, I don't want you to. But I'm just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can't get out of my vagina.'
''And I'm like, 'You have to fake it all the time.' ''
Olivia recalled he said he didn't have a ''lot of experience doing it''.
She added: ''And that's when I was also like, 'Um, he may like Benton [the show's male podcast producer] instead,' you know? It might be his kind of game and stuff.''
And the 'Predator' star's suspicions were further fuelled by the fact her partner only liked to have sex in the dark and ''spooning from behind'' so he didn't see her face.
She added: ''But also it was like every every time we had sex, every time: dark. Spooning from behind. Every time. It was a dark relationship. But also lights off, lights out.
''It was like, spooning from behind, so it's like you don't have to see my face, you have to see that it's a girl.''
Olivia - who previously dated footballer Aaron Rodgers for three years until 2017 and recently split from Tucker Roberts after a year of dating - admitted she's faked enjoyment with more than one partner in the past and it's something she regrets.
She said: ''I swear to god I'm like I regret every time I have fake moaned because these guys are out there feeling so f****** confident.''
