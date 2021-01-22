Olivia Culpo has announced the final drop in the Culpos x INC line.

The 28-year-old model and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, have revealed their third and last collection in partnership with Macy's International Concepts will launch on January 26.

A promo picture of the siblings sporting three different leathery ensembles on the official Instagram page for their collaboration reads: "Let the countdown begin... #DROP3. January 26TH! This is our last and final drop and we couldn’t be more excited for you all to see it! xx #CulposxINC (sic)"

Culpos x INC first launched back in October.

Olivia previously shared how the sisters were inspired to create comfy pieces for working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "It was really important for us to create fashionable loungewear that people could wear to be cosy at home, but also dress it up if they wanted to go outside the house.

"We were designing this in the middle of COVID, so there was a lot that went into this in terms of what could be most comfortable for people given our new norm, which is a lot of Zooms and a lot of being at home."

She added: "It's so important to be comfortable these days. I think we just need to be kind to ourselves and treat ourselves in a way that makes us feel good. And for me, that doesn't mean getting dressed up to sit on my couch, but I don't necessarily want to feel like I'm wearing the same pyjamas every day either. It's nice to feel like you're making another day at home special. This collection kind of speaks to that."