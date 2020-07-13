Olivia Culpo has become the owner of an adorable new pup.

The 28-year-old beauty has created an Instagram page for her new furry friend, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffery, whom she and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey recently adopted.

Alongside a snap of her with the dog posted to her own Instagram account - which has 4.6 million followers - Olivia wrote: ''Listening to spa music on our way home. Welcome home Oliver Sprinkles!!! @oliversprinkles. (sic)''

The pooch then updated fans on his account about how he had experienced his first bath, accompanied with an image of Oliver wrapped in a towel.

The snap was captioned: ''First bath was OK but definitely wouldn't recommend. (sic)''

Olivia's boyfriend Christian is yet to share a picture of the pup but he is one of over 4,000 followers already keen on receiving Oliver's Instagram updates.

The model - who was recently unveiled as one of the models on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - and Christian have been keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Olivia recently revealed that her beau had photographed her for a spread in Vogue India magazine.

She shared on Instagram: ''@VogueIndia editorial shot at home by my (heart emoji). Thank you so much for including me in this. The best excuse to play dress-up at home. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Olivia previously suggested that she uses fashion to convey her emotions.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress said: ''I've always thought of fashion as an expression of self. Ever since I was little I used my clothing as a way to show how I was feeling inside without necessarily saying anything. Telling a story, my story.

''Fashion, like any art, gives our emotions and inner mood a voice, a language and a form so that it can be understood and shared.''