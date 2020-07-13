Olivia Culpo has introduced her new pup, Oliver Sprinkles, to her fans by creating an Instagram account for the animal.
Olivia Culpo has become the owner of an adorable new pup.
The 28-year-old beauty has created an Instagram page for her new furry friend, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffery, whom she and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey recently adopted.
Alongside a snap of her with the dog posted to her own Instagram account - which has 4.6 million followers - Olivia wrote: ''Listening to spa music on our way home. Welcome home Oliver Sprinkles!!! @oliversprinkles. (sic)''
The pooch then updated fans on his account about how he had experienced his first bath, accompanied with an image of Oliver wrapped in a towel.
The snap was captioned: ''First bath was OK but definitely wouldn't recommend. (sic)''
Olivia's boyfriend Christian is yet to share a picture of the pup but he is one of over 4,000 followers already keen on receiving Oliver's Instagram updates.
The model - who was recently unveiled as one of the models on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - and Christian have been keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Olivia recently revealed that her beau had photographed her for a spread in Vogue India magazine.
She shared on Instagram: ''@VogueIndia editorial shot at home by my (heart emoji). Thank you so much for including me in this. The best excuse to play dress-up at home. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Olivia previously suggested that she uses fashion to convey her emotions.
The 'I Feel Pretty' actress said: ''I've always thought of fashion as an expression of self. Ever since I was little I used my clothing as a way to show how I was feeling inside without necessarily saying anything. Telling a story, my story.
''Fashion, like any art, gives our emotions and inner mood a voice, a language and a form so that it can be understood and shared.''
