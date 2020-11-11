Oliva Cooke and Sir Kenneth Branagh are to lend their voices to the animated movie 'Fireheart'.
Olivia Cooke and Sir Kenneth Branagh will lead the voice cast of 'Fireheart'.
The duo will be joined in the animated family adventure by Laurie Holden and 'Star Trek' legend William Shatner.
'Fireheart' is set in 1920s New York and tells the story of a young girl who aspires to become the world's first female firefighter.
The movie has been created by Laurent Zeitoun and Yann Zenou, who worked on the 2017 animated film 'Leap!'. The pair are overseeing production from L'Atelier Animation Studios in Montreal, Canada. Zeitoun is also co-directing the flick with Ted Ty.
The story revolves around 16-year-old Georgia Nolan (Cooke) who has the impossible dream of becoming a firefighter at a time when women were not allowed to serve.
When a mysterious arsonist begins burning down Broadway the firemen in the city begin to disappear.
Georgia's father Shawn (Branagh) is called out of retirement by the New York mayor (Shatner) to lead the investigation. In a desperate bid to help her father, Georgia disguises herself as man named Joe and joins the misfit group of firefighters trying to stop the arsonist.
Cecile Gaget is to lead the distribution of the movie, which will feature an original soundtrack including re-orchestrated 1920s style covers of modern pop hits.
Gaget said: "'Fireheart' is one of the most highly anticipated independent animated features amongst our buyers and the studio-level quality of L'Atelier Animation's work is outstanding.
"This fun and joyful film with its themes of a young girl's empowerment, and a community coming together to save the things they love, could not be more timely."
