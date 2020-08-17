Olivia Colman worries Queen Elizabeth hates her performance in 'The Crown'.

The 46-year-old actress took on the role of the monarch in series 3 of the Netflix regal drama and she admitted she felt a particular ''pressure'' over the role because she panics that the queen may watch the show and think she's got her ''completely wrong''.

She said: ''There is much more pressure when you're playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they're watching it and won't like it.

''You're thinking, 'Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She's going to change channels.' ''

And Olivia admitted it was far ''more daunting'' to play the current British monarch - a role she took over from Claire Foy - than Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' because so many more people are aware of Queen Elizabeth.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It's definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.

''The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn't sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that's slightly annoying.

''It's much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about.

''I've never joined a show that's already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn't really think about it.''

The Oscar-winning star - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - is a fan of the queen and thinks she handles her ''difficult'' role very well.

She said: ''I know it sounds weird, but I love the fact that she can't say what she thinks.

''To express ­herself she leaves small signs, like crumbs.

''She's part of a ­generation that was never ­allowed to be spontaneous, to say the first thing that crossed one's mind. It's a difficult position to be in but she's handled the ­responsibilities very well.''