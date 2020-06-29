Olivia Colman is to star in period drama 'Mothering Sunday', which also features Colin Firth and Josh O'Connor
Olivia Colman is to star in 'Mothering Sunday'.
The 46-year-old actress will reunite with 'The Crown' co-star Josh O'Connor in the period drama, which is also starring Colin Firth and Odessa Young.
The movie will be directed by Eva Husson from a script penned by 'Normal People' and 'Succession' writer Alice Birch.
The story - an adaptation of Graham Swift's novel - is set on Mother's Day in 1924 and follows maid Jane Fairchild (Young) who has given the day off as Mr and Mrs Niven (Firth and Coleman) attending a lunch to celebrate the engagement of neighbour Paul (O'Connor).
For seven years, however, Jane and Paul have been secret lovers, although the party is their final night of passion.
The project is being produced by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley for Number 9 Films and is slated to begin production in the UK this autumn.
Husson told Deadline: ''It truly felt like the planets aligned when this wonderful screenplay, Mothering Sunday somehow found its way to me. Alice Birch seemed to whisper in my ear, and I felt everything I'd done so far prepared me for this specific story.
''It was a culmination of all that I'm obsessed with in life: writing, sensuality, and pure cinema. I finished the script in tears, not from sadness, but because it cracked me open, like the most honest works do.''
Karlsen and Woolley said: ''The combination of the Alice Birch screenplay Eva's direction and the incredible source material of Graham Swift's novel, and this amazing cast make the prospect of Mothering Sunday a producers dream!''
The producers added that the movie is on a contained set, meaning that social distancing can be maintained during production amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...