Olivia Colman swore when she met Queen Elizabeth in real life.

The 46-year-old actress portrays the monarch in Netflix's 'The Crown' but admitted she wasn't very regal when she met Queen Elizabeth six years ago at a film bash at Windsor Castle and she even said ''f***''.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror newspaper, Olivia explained: ''I didn't think she'd be there and suddenly we all ended up in a big queue.

''I thought somebody was using the rooms for the bash and then suddenly we looked down the corridor and went 'oh f***.'

''A man in epaulettes was telling us to do 'just a little bow, don't overdo it'. He sort of shuffled us forwards saying 'Your Majesty, then Your Royal Highness, then keep moving because she has hundreds of people to get through'.''

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted she fears Queen Elizabeth hates her performance in 'The Crown'.

She said: ''There is much more pressure when you're playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they're watching it and won't like it.

''You're thinking, 'Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ¬watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She's going to change channels.'

''It's definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows. Everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that's slightly annoying.

''It's much harder to play ¬people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about.

''I've never joined a show that's already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn't really think about it.''