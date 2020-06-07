Olivia Colman ''giggled'' when Brad Pitt said he was a ''huge fan'' of hers.

The 'Favourite' actress admits she went all shy when the Hollywood legend came up to her and praised her during an Academy Awards after-party.

Speaking to pal Will Greenwood on his podcast, she said: ''Brad Pitt came up to me and went, 'huge fan', and I giggled. And then he just walked off.''

Meanwhile, Olivia previously confessed she ''can't remember'' the Oscars.

The 45-year-old star - who won Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in 'The Favourite' - said: ''I actually can't remember it. The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so everyone is there. There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!''

And Olivia won praise for her emotional speech, in which she admitted her win was both ''hilarious'' and ''stressful'' and she admitted she hadn't planned any of it - and was amazed at winners who could stay ''composed'' and give their prepared messages of thanks.

Asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told reporters at the time: ''None of it ... It's not an every day occurrence, I don't know how everyone is composed and remembers everything, it's a very weird situation.''

And the British star was still in shock about her win.

She said: ''I've no idea. I could not tell you what I'm feeling. Next year I'll be able to put it into words but I don't know what to do with myself at the moment.''