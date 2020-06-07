Olivia Colman ''giggled'' when Brad Pitt said he was a ''huge fan'' of hers at an Academy Awards after party.
Olivia Colman ''giggled'' when Brad Pitt said he was a ''huge fan'' of hers.
The 'Favourite' actress admits she went all shy when the Hollywood legend came up to her and praised her during an Academy Awards after-party.
Speaking to pal Will Greenwood on his podcast, she said: ''Brad Pitt came up to me and went, 'huge fan', and I giggled. And then he just walked off.''
Meanwhile, Olivia previously confessed she ''can't remember'' the Oscars.
The 45-year-old star - who won Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in 'The Favourite' - said: ''I actually can't remember it. The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so everyone is there. There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!''
And Olivia won praise for her emotional speech, in which she admitted her win was both ''hilarious'' and ''stressful'' and she admitted she hadn't planned any of it - and was amazed at winners who could stay ''composed'' and give their prepared messages of thanks.
Asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told reporters at the time: ''None of it ... It's not an every day occurrence, I don't know how everyone is composed and remembers everything, it's a very weird situation.''
And the British star was still in shock about her win.
She said: ''I've no idea. I could not tell you what I'm feeling. Next year I'll be able to put it into words but I don't know what to do with myself at the moment.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...