Oliver Stone thinks he'd be ''attacked and shamed'' if his movies were made today.

The 73-year-old director - who is known for films including 'Wall Street', 'Natural Born Killers' and 'Platoon' - hit out at cancel culture because he doesn't think his career would last if he was starting out today due to the power of online backlash.

Asked his views of modern Hollywood, he said: ''I'm really out of touch. I can tell you that if I made any of my films, I don't think I'd last. I'd be vilified. I'd be attacked. Shamed. Whatever you want to call that ... culture, cancel f******* culture.''

The 'JFK' filmmaker insisted the ''freedom'' needed to make a movie requires ''stepping on sensitivites'' and being ''rude'', and he couldn't have worked with so many constraints.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, he added: ''I mean, it's just impossible. I would have had to step on so many sensitivities. You have to have some freedom to make a movie, unfortunately.

''You have to be rude. You can be bad. And you're going to have do to these things like step on toes. Holy cow. Do you think I could have made any one of those films?''

In 2017, the Oscar-winning director was accused of sexual misconduct by actresses Patricia Arquette and Melissa Gilbert and former Playboy model Carrie Stevens.

While Oliver didn't respond to Carrie or Patricia's allegations, he previously defended himself after Melissa claimed she had endured a ''humiliating and horrid'' audition process for 1991 movie 'The Doors', insisting he always aimed to ''ensure a safe environment for all actors who auditioned.''