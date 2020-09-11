Icelandic indie band Of Monsters and Men are back already with a new song entitled 'Visitor'; the first single from their forthcoming project which is set to follow 2019's 'Fever Dream'. Sure, their sound has changed over the years, but songs like this shows just how far their talent can spread.
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...