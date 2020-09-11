Artist:
Song title: Visitor
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Icelandic indie band Of Monsters and Men are back already with a new song entitled 'Visitor'; the first single from their forthcoming project which is set to follow 2019's 'Fever Dream'. Sure, their sound has changed over the years, but songs like this shows just how far their talent can spread.

