Artist:
Song title: Round Are Way
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Brit-pop

With the 25th anniversary of their iconic album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' coming up next month, Oasis have dropped a lyric video for their song 'Round Are Way'; the B-side to their stellar hit 'Wonderwall'. A limited edition anniversary re-release will be available on October 2nd.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Oasis - Round Are Way Lyric...

Supersonic

Oasis Champagne Supernova

Oasis Supersonic

Oasis Dont Go Away

Oasis Cigarettes & Alcohol

Oasis The Importance Of Being Idle

Oasis - Lyla - Video Streams

Oasis Making Of Importance Of Being...

Oasis - The Importance Of BeingIdle...