Oasis are marking the 25th anniversary of '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' with an album playback and more on YouTube Music.

The Britpop legends' seminal 1995 LP will reach the milestone on October 2, and fans can expect plenty of new content to join in with the celebrations.

On the anniversary itself, YouTube Premiere will host an Official Album Playback and Singalong event - with brand new HD videos with remastered audio for the classic singles 'Wonderwall', 'Don't Look Back In Anger', 'Some Might Say', 'Roll With It', 'Morning Glory' and 'Champagne Supernova'.

Fans can head to the official Oasis YouTube page from 6pm BST to take part, and are being asked to share pictures and videos of themselves reliving 1995 by using the hashtags #SomeMightSing and #MorningGlory25.

And on the eve of the album's anniversary, the 'Supersonic' group's former guitarist and chief songwriter, Noel Gallagher, will return to Rockfield Studios in Wales, for the first time since they recorded the album there.

The 53-year-old musician will look back on his memories at the iconic studios and reflect on the album's lasting legacy for 'Return To Rockfield', which will go live from 7pm BST on October 1.

Dan Chalmers, Director of Music YouTube EMEA, said: ''Oasis were true pioneers of their time who made extraordinary albums and countless great songs. It's an honour to work with such a legendary band, one that has truly defined a generation of British music, and we are thrilled to bring audiences old and new together to enjoy the 25th anniversary of their seminal album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'''

The Manchester band's frontman, Liam Gallagher, recently claimed he's been snubbed from the anniversary plans.

The 48-year-old singer fumed that his estranged sibling and former bandmate, Noel - whom he has been at loggerheads with ever since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - has not asked him to be a part of his plans to mark the milestone.

Liam slammed his brother, who he often refers to as ''potato'', and the band's management, Ignition, for going behind his back and told their fans to tweet him if they want to know anything about Oasis.

He wrote: ''I've not been asked ignition the f****** cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I'll answer your questions on a daily basis don't need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO (sic)''