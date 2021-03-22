Oasis are selling a limited run of t-shirts to help support the legendary 100 Club in London.

The Britpop group famously played the venue on Oxford Street in 1994 for the tiny sum of £250.

And with many concert halls being impacted financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Stand By Me' hitmakers - who split in 2009 - are marking the 27th anniversary of their concert at The 100 Club on March 24 by donating 50 per cent of the profits from the sale of the merch to the venue.

The official Twitter page for Oasis - which included siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher - shared the original booking form for the gig and announced the shirt sale.

The post is captioned: "The original 100 Club booking from 1994 - only £250!

Oasis/100club T-shirts go on sale this Weds for 24hrs only. The collaboration will help the club raise funds during lockdown... 50% of profits going straight to

@100clubLondon

. #SupportLiveMusic (sic)"

The hilarious booking document reads: “The offer for Oasis at the 100 Club is £250.00 + 70% after promoter build in of £150.00.

“The PA is slightly rustic but it works!! In short, if you want full production play somewhere else. If you want atmosphere play The 100 Club.”

Fans will have just 24 hours to get their hands on one of the shirts on Wednesday (24.03.21) at 9AM.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmakers were supported by Scottish rockers Whiteout at the concert.

Their set consisted of 'Bring It on Down', 'Digsy's Dinner', 'Live Forever', 'I Will Believe', 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' and 'Supersonic'.

Oasis would go on to release their seminal debut album, 'Definitely Maybe', in August that year.