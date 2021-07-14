Oasis' Knebworth documentary will be released in cinemas on 23 September.

The 'Live Forever' group - who split in 2009 due to tensions between brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher - will mark the 25th anniversary of their two legendary shows at Knebworth Park with new film 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' and the production will include never-seen-before concert and backstage footage, as well as interviews with the band members and event organisers.

Liam said: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel added of the shows: “I can’t believe we never played 'Rock ‘n’ Roll Star'!”

The brothers are executive producers on the film, which has been financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

SME are "thrilled"to be involved with the project.

Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment said: "We are thrilled to be working with RSA Films and Trafalgar Releasing to bring global audiences an incredible cinematic experience around one of Oasis’s most historic concerts. The premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996 invites generations of fans who weren’t able to attend this iconic show to experience the lasting energy and impact around Oasis’ performance that truly rocked Knebworth 25 years ago.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s Marc Allenby added: "The success and continuing legacy of Oasis defined a generation in a way few bands have throughout music history. We are proud to be bringing this celebratory film to cinemas in this special event release, bringing together audiences from all around the world to commemorate the 25th anniversary of these landmark gigs."

Tickets for the screenings of the documentary will go on sale on 10 August, 25 years to the day of the first night of the gigs.

Sign-up for information at www.oasisknebworth1996.com.