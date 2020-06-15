Oasis' rarely-seen Glastonbury set from 1994 has been added to BBC iPlayer's special channel to mark 50 years of the festival.

The 'Don't Look Back in Anger' hitmakers - fronted by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher - will have their set on the NME stage available to view on the streaming site as part of its special coverage to mark the iconic festival's big anniversary. Highlights from the set will also be shown on BBC Two on Friday June 26 as part of their Glastonbury Experience Live, hosted by Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe.

Other performances already confirmed to be re-broadcasted include Bloc Party (2009), Elbow (2011), FKA Twigs (2015), Jeff Lynne's ELO (2015), HAIM (2017), Dave (2019), Michael Kiwanuka (2019), Sheryl Crow (2019) and The Streets (2019) amongst others.

Last month, it was announced that Glastonbury's cancelled festival will be honoured by the BBC with their special coverage.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous festival - which was expected to see performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney - had to be postponed to 2021.

Organiser Emily Eavis said of the BBC's special coverage: ''There are so many memorable sets being played across the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend. Personally, I'm looking forward to a weekend of reflecting on the history of our festival and going back to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and lots more. Me and my dad will definitely be watching!''

Performances from the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Coldplay and Jay Z will be shown in three special 90 minute live programmes on BBC Two - one for each night of the main Glastonbury weekend in late June.