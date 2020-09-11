A lyric video for Oasis' track 'Round Are Way' has been released.

To coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Britpop legends' seminal 1995 LP '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' on October 2, the animated clip has been shared for the B-side to 'Wonderwall'.

The mega-hit had three B-sides in total, also including 'The Masterplan' and 'The Swamp Song'.

A remastered vinyl edition of the iconic record is also on its way, which promises ''new and original Oasis content'' set to be released ''throughout September and early October''.

Fans are being told to keep an eye on the hashtag #MorningGlory25 for more news.

Meanwhile, frontman Liam Gallagher recently claimed he's been snubbed from the anniversary plans.

The 'Some Might Say' singer fumed that his estranged sibling and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher - whom he has been at loggerheads with ever since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - has not asked him to be a part of his plans to mark the milestone.

Noel used Oasis' social media pages to ask their fans to submit questions via video to feature in a filmed project he's working on as part of the celebrations.

He wrote: ''So anyway... as you are probably all aware '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

''I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.

''If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.''

And Liam, 47, slammed Noel, 53, who he often refers to as ''potato'', and the band's management, Ignition, for going behind his back and he's told their fans to tweet him if they want to know anything about Oasis.

He wrote: ''I've not been asked ignition the f****** cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I'll answer your questions on a daily basis don't need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO (sic)''