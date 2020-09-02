Artist:
Song title: Unperson
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

With their third studio album 'Moral Panic' set to be released on October 23rd via Sony Music, Essex rock band Nothing But Thieves drop a new video for their latest single 'Unperson'. It follows previous releases 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' and 'Real Love Song'. 

