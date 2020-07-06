Artist:
Song title: Real Love Song
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

A psychedelic lyric video has been unveiled for Nothing But Thieves' newest song 'Real Love Song'. The Essex indie band are set to drop their third album 'Moral Panic' on October 23rd 2020 via Sony Music, featuring the previously released single 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Nothing But Thieves - Real Love...

Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody...

Nothing But Thieves - Take This...

Nothing But Thieves - Wings (Birdy...

Nothing But Thieves - Wake Up...

Nothing But Thieves - If I...

Nothing But Thieves - Rock In...

Nothing But Thieves - Trip Switch

Nothing But Thieves - BRIT Awards...

Nothing But Thieves - Interview