Artist:
Song title: Is Everybody Going Crazy?
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' feels like one hell of an appropriate song for Nothing But Thieves to release at this moment in time. While it's actually all about right wing mentalities and climate change, the timing has given it a whole new meaning.

