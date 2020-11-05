Noomi Rapace is set to star in ‘Black Crab’, which will see her return to her native Sweden for the first time in 10 years.
The 40-year-old actress will return to her native Sweden to star in the upcoming action thriller movie, which is currently in the works at Netflix.
Adam Berg will direct the feature - which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jerker Virdborg - and the production will mark Noomi’s first return to Sweden in 10 years after she first broke out to American audiences in the original ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ trilogy of films.
In a statement, Noomi said: “I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do ‘Black Crab'. My first Swedish film in … years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey - explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge.”
‘Black Crab’ is a Scandinavian action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war.
During an endless winter, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with ice skates, unaware of what they’re carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask what they are willing to sacrifice for their own survival.
Adam Berg - who also wrote the screenplay for the movie - is making his feature directorial debut on ‘Black Crab’, after working primarily in commercials and music videos.
Malin Idevall and Mattias Montero are producing the film on behalf of the banner Indio.
In another statement, Mattias added: “As a Swede you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality, all in all life’s good and safe here. But lately we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos. How would it be to wake up one day in a totally destroyed and war torn Sweden? Producing ‘Black Crab’ is about flipping the coin and from a Scandinavian perspective show what happens to humanity when chaos arrives. It’s a big production and a great challenge and thanks to Netflix we can tell this Swedish story to a global audience.”
