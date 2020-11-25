Noel Gallagher has teased his new The Cure-inspired tune called 'Pretty Boy'.

The 53-year-old rocker previously revealed his new High Flying Birds material is as “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

And he’s now revealed he's penned one tune in particular which "sounds just like” the ‘Friday I’m In Love’ group.

The former Oasis star is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: “The stuff I’ve been working on is f****** great, really great.

“I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called 'Pretty Boy.'”

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter - who recently teamed up with dance duo CamelPhat on the tech-house track, 'Not Over Yet', and also has a Dizzee Rascal collaboration on the way - admitted his latest couple of tracks "are easily the best" High Flying Birds stuff he's ever done.

He added: “I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done, one of them is just f****** ‘wow’, I even amaze myself sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Noel has no time for Oasis fans who want him to release music that resembles the Britpop group.

He said: “If you commission Picasso to paint you a painting and he gives it to you, you’re not going to go: ‘Can you not do something else?’ It’s free expression.”

And the 'Supersonic' hitmaker admitted that even if he did want to reunite with Oasis - which he doesn’t, no thanks to a long-running feud with his estranged sibling, Liam, the band’s ex-frontman - he's forgotten how to play some of their music.

He said: "I don’t really feel the need to go and do it again.

“On my last tour I went back to doing 'Don’t Look Back In Anger' electric, purely because I hadn’t played it for years, and I’d forgotten the f****** solo!

“And it takes ages to get the memory muscle in your fingers.”

Noel's last High Flying Birds record was 2017's 'Who Built the Moon?'.