Noel Gallagher is toying with the idea of producing a covers album as his next project.
Noel Gallagher would love to do a covers album.
The former Oasis guitarist has hinted he could be set to put his own spin on classics by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project now he has his own home studio.
The 'Wonderwall' songwriter is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''I'd like to do a covers album, now I'm going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there's no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.
''I would do a good 'This Guy's In Love With You' by Burt Bacharach, 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out' by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack.''
Last month, Noel revealed to his pal Matt Morgan on his 'Funny How?' podcast that he's been back in the studio.
The 53-year-old rocker's idea for a covers project comes after he recently admitted he wouldn't care if he never wrote another song.
The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker - who was the chief songwriter in the Britpop group - feels fulfilled by his extensive back catalogue, and if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn't be the end of the world.
He said: ''If I never wrote another f***ing song in my entire life, I'd be happy with what I've done, I wouldn't give a f***.''
Before hitting the studio again, Noel had admitted he was ''ready to call it a day'' earlier this year.
He said: ''I'm ready to call it a day, actually. I'm ready to stop touring for a while. I'm ready to take a big chunk of time off.''
The 'It's a Beautiful World' musician - who has daughter Anais, 20, with ex-wife Meg Mathews and sons Sonny, nine and Donovan, 12, with spouse Sara MacDonald - insisted fans might not get much more new material from him or gigs.
He added: ''I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.
''I'm 52 now.
''By the time I finish the next tour I'll be 58, so that's nearly 60. You don't know how you're going to feel physically. You're gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing arsed to be away from the kids?'''
Besides Oasis, Noel has released three studio albums with his High Flying Birds, most recently 2017's 'Who Built the Moon?', plus a slew of EPs, including March's 'Blue Moon Rising'.
