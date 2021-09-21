Noel Gallagher is keen to rerecord Oasis classics to suit his voice for a new album.

The legendary Britpop group's former guitarist and chief songwriter penned the majority of the 'Some Might Say' hitmakers' back catalogue for his estranged brother and former bandmate Liam's voice.

And while a reunion between the warring siblings - who haven't spoken to each other since Noel quit the band in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final gig in Paris - is unlikely, the 54-year-old rocker has another trick up his sleeve to please Oasis fans.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker got the idea for the album of reworks after performing a rendition of 'Live Forever' for the first time publicly for his recent BBC Radio 2 session.

Although Noel had never performed the 1994 hit from their acclaimed debut studio album, 'Definitely Maybe' - which he penned the year he formed the iconic rock band in 1991 - there was footage of him singing the song at a soundcheck before an Oasis gig in 2005, which emerged online.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel said: "I would be interested in doing an album of reworks in the style of that version.

"A bunch of Oasis reworks might be nice to do."

On how he changed the chord to suit a man of his age, he added: "The original version is a young guy's song who is singing it with his life in front of him.

"When I hit that chord, I was like, 'Ah, this is like an old fella's chord, who is looking back on his life.'"

The High Flying Birds leader's album idea comes after Noel recently admitted he knew Oasis were going to be the "biggest band in the world" the day after he wrote 'Live Forever'.

In a teaser for the group's upcoming documentary film, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', he said: "We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote 'Live Forever' but it was indie music. The day after I wrote 'Live Forever', we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it."