Noel Gallagher's next album is going to be "more acoustic" than his last solo LP.

The 54-year-old musician has been busy over the past year writing new songs and he has teased that the record is going back to his Oasis roots as opposed to his last full-length High Flying Birds release, 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?', and his run of EPs which all had a more experimental and dance-tinged sound due to Noel's studio work with producer David Holmes.

Discussing the sound of his latest tracks, he spilled: "It's leaning to be more acoustic, actually. There will be more acoustic tracks on it than I would do and the reason for that is that I did those EPs the year before last and I was in that frame of mind to something electronic. If I hadn't done that, my next album would have been like those EPs. So that's given me a thing to react against. It's more acoustic and a lot slower paced and bit more atmospheric.

"It's good, though. Really good. There's some bangers on there as well."

So far, Noel's new songs are only at the demo stage but he is really happy with what he has so far.

He said: "The stuff that I've written I'm kind of in the process of putting it all together. I'd say I've got about four or five new tunes which are all in the demo stage, but they’re really good, really varied as well."

Noel admits the COVID-19 lockdown in the UK gave him more time than usual to work on his music, and that is how the idea of releasing a best of LP celebrating 10 years of him going solo came about.

In an interview with The New Cue, he said: "In the first three months I think I wrote more songs in that period than I would ever have done which is where the idea of the best of came from. I don’t think it'd be coming out if it wasn't for lockdown. It was a chance to get in the studio and do some songs that I'd nearly completed that I thought were alright for a best of."

Noel's solo greatest hits collection ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ is out now and the 18-track compilation is comprised of music personally chosen by Noel from his three solo albums and three EPs and contains two new tracks; ‘Flying On The Ground’ and 'We're On Our Way Now'.