Noel Gallagher doesn’t think Little Mix deserved their Best British Group win at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The ‘Confetti’ hitmakers – made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – made history at this year’s BRIT Awards when they became the first ever all-female band to win the group category.

But Noel has now slammed the group’s win, as he doesn’t believe the trio are “in the same league” as his former band Oasis, who won the trophy in 1996, and were nominated in 1995, 1998, and 2003.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f****** sport.”

And the 54-year-old rocker claimed the problem with the music scene today is there aren’t enough bands.

He added: “It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers - and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands.

“Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh, these guys are the real deal’. And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f****** bit you on the a***, mate’.

“I don’t know what happened - I think it’s because bands are hard work.”

Meanwhile, during their acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards last month, Little Mix – who formerly included Jesy Nelson before her departure last year - commented on the “sexism” and “misogyny” they have faced throughout their career.

Leigh-Anne said: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”

The group also dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.

They concluded: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”