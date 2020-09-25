Noel Gallagher has taken aim at boring pop stars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The former Oasis star has gone on a rant mourning the loss of ''proper rock stars'' and called the ''biggest-selling acts'' in the world, including the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker and 'Shake It Off' singer, ''s***''

Speaking on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker bemoaned: ''Music now is style over substance. I find that these young ­people in the music game - they f***ing look great, they've all got tattoos and the image and all that f****** b******* but really they're just s***, they're not saying anything.

''The biggest-selling acts are s***, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world.

''Now the biggest thing in the world is f****** Taylor Swift. What?! F*** off.''

Noel - who doesn't consider himself to be a rock star - doubts there will ever be another David Bowie or Freddie Mercury and he partly blames social media because celebrities can't get up to mischief because their antics will be called out on Twitter and Instagram.

He continued: ''There'll never be another David Bowie, there'll never be another Marc Bolan, there'll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars.

''I don't consider myself a rock star, I'm more of a songwriter/grafter, I mean proper ­flamboyant rock stars.

''They'll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, f***ing whatever.

''They'll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King's Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they'll be none of that any more, because ­people will be cowed by social media.''

The 53-year-old songwriter also once again called Adele's hits ''music for grannies'', after saying just that in 2015.

He said at the time: ''If someone wants to know what I think of Adele, I'll f****** tell them ... I just don't see what all the fuss is about. I don't like her music. I think it's music for f****** grannies...''