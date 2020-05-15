Noel Gallagher ''sincerely hopes'' there isn't an Oasis reunion.

The 'Wonderwall' group's former frontman, Liam Gallagher, took to Twitter in March to ''demand'' his guitarist sibling Noel - who he hasn't spoken to since the group split in 2009 - reform their band in order to raise money for the UK's over-stretched National Health Service once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

However, Noel dashed hopes of him ever rejoining the Britpop group, and quipped that he had also considered ''burning his house down or smashing his car in''.

Despite Noel not budging, Liam vowed to go ahead the charity concert without his rival brother, though he is yet to confirm if former bandmates from various incantations of the group, including Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Alan White, Chris Sharrock, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan, would be involved.

He tweeted: ''Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it'll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x.(sic)''

But whether he's involved or not, Noel doesn't want it to happen.

When ex-England striker Darren Bent asked the 52-year-old rocker on talkSPORT Breakfast this week, 'Could we see an Oasis reunion?' post-pandemic, he bluntly replied: ''I sincerely hope not!''

The 'Supersonic' songwriter recently admitted he contemplated doing a one-off gig just so he could ''shut this f***ing idiot up''.

Liam had tweeted: ''Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c'mon you know As we were LG x (sic)''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker insisted it's not about the money, and admitted he just wants his ''brother back'' as he misses him ''terribly'' after they fell out when the band split up 11 years ago.

When a fan suggested that he wanted his ''brother back'' and that it wasn't just about bringing the old group together again, he replied: ''I miss him terribly I need his love.''

And when the same fan claimed his response was sarcastic, Liam hit back: ''Give a s**t what people think I'm crying I'm sad this has all brought it home how much I miss and need him for love. (sic)''

Liam has made several pleas to reform the group after the Covid-19 crisis ends.

He also wrote: ''Listen seriously a lot of people think I'm a **** and I am a good looking **** but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c'mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c'mon you know LG x (sic)''