Noel Gallagher’s mother has never told him she likes any of his songs.

The former Oasis star is responsible for writing some of the greatest anthems in rock ‘n’ roll history such as ‘Live Forever’, ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ but his beloved mum Peggy has never mentioned any of his music to him since the band released their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 1994.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, he said: “My mum is very, very reserved, she’s a bit like me … I don’t think she’s ever mentioned my music to me once, like, ‘I like that one, or that one,’ or, ‘That’s a lovely song.’ Never, not once.”

Noel, 53, always invites his mum to his concerts but Peggy turns down a ticket because she would get too emotional watching her son perform.

He added: “The last time I was playing up in Manchester, I said to her, ‘Do you want to come to the gig?’ She went, ‘Oh, no I won’t, I’ll only start crying.’ ”

Peggy previously spoke of her pride for Noel and his estranged younger brother Liam – who were in Oasis together before the band broke up in 2009 – in the documentary ‘As It Was’ which documented the launch of Liam’s solo career.

Speaking on camera, Peggy – who also has a third son Paul – said of her boys: “I’m very proud, I still get me tissues out every time they are on the television. I’m still there with the box of tissues.”