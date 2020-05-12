Noel Gallagher suffered ''brutal panic attacks'' after using cocaine for three years.

The 52-year-old musician admitted that he finally decided to quit the illegal drug after repeated use in the 1990s led to disturbing panic attacks.

Noel told Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast: ''It was from 1995 til 1998. That was my crazy years.

''I did have to check into hospital once. I was in Detroit as a matter of fact and imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital.

''They don't understand a word you are saying because of your accent and you are like 'I think I am on my way out'.

''I had a few brutal panic attacks, which I why I quit.''

Meanwhile, Noel previously revealed that although he partied hard in his youth, he no longer enjoys cocaine and now finds it boring when other people start taking it at parties.

Speaking to Ireland's Sunday Independent, Noel said: ''It doesn't bother me. I can sit in a room full of people doing f***king mountains of cocaine - it doesn't bother me in the slightest.

''I could sit with people smoking and all that. You just know that when the coke comes out the night is going to take a sh*t turn. It's always like fun and games and once someone gets the coke out then all of a sudden it's 'Well, it's time for me to go anyway, because this is now boring'.''

Noel also insisted that he found it easy to quit cocaine and he didn't need rehab to do so.

He said: ''I don't think I was too working-class [to go to rehab]. I don't think I was too cool. I didn't need to. I didn't need to do it.

''I woke up one morning and said: 'That's it'. I gave up smoking by accident. I just didn't have another f**king cigarette. It wasn't, 'Today I am going to attempt to give up smoking'. [Similarly] I'd had enough of drugs. I think at the time I was thinking that I'm going to give up drugs for f**king six months and see what happens.

''I wasn't planning on such a major lifestyle change. But after about two weeks I was like I f**king much prefer this! Much prefer it.''