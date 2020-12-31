Noel Gallagher has released his demo of 'We’re Gonna Get There In The End'.

The former Oasis star took to Twitter this week to share with his fans that he's been "writing and noodling recently”.

And he explained that he decided to release the track on New Year's Eve (31.12.20) because "the lyrics are quite apt for the times" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year. Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!).

“Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good.

The lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you. The song is called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End'.

'Hope your hangovers aren’t too horrific. Hopefully we’ll catch up soon. PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS. NG.”

On the uplifting tune, Noel sings: "Remember the dream that you’re keeping alive/Remember your love for the loved outside/ Don’t fight the feeling/ Don’t stop believing in what you know/ ‘Cause you can’t let go my friend/ We’re gonna get there in the end."

The demo comes a month after Noel teased his upcoming The Cure-inspired song called 'Pretty Boy'.

The 53-year-old rocker previously revealed his new High Flying Birds material is as “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

And one tune in particular "sounds just like” the ‘Friday I’m In Love’ group.

He said in November: “The stuff I’ve been working on is f****** great, really great.

“I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called 'Pretty Boy.'”

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter - who recently teamed up with dance duo CamelPhat on the tech-house track, 'Not Over Yet' - admitted his latest couple of tracks "are easily the best" High Flying Birds stuff he's ever done.

He added: “I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done, one of them is just f****** ‘wow’, I even amaze myself sometimes.”

Listen to 'We're Gonna Get There In The End' on Noel's official YouTube page.