Noel Gallagher would only write ''rubbish blues'' if all his songs had to be personal.

The former Oasis star insisted his everyday life is too mundane to draw inspiration from and wouldn't make for a track that many people would want to listen to.

He said: ''If I were to write a song that was really about me, it would be rubbish blues: I got up, I watched match of the day, I went to the supermarket.''

And the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker insists if he writes a song about his relationship with wife Sara Macdonald, he does it from a universal perspective so listeners can connect with the track and associate the lyrics with their own lives.

Speaking on the 'Mastertapes Guide to Writing the Perfect Song', he explained: ''If I were writing a song about how beautiful love is, between me and my wife, I would try and do it so that someone listening would hear in it what was beautiful about the love between them and their wife.

''I used to be disappointed when songwriters would say what their songs were about. 'Hey! I thought it was about ME!' I used to think.''

Among the tracks believed to have been penned about his wife Sara are Oasis single 'She Is Love' and solo songs If I Had a Gun...' and 'Holy Mountain'.