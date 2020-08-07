Noel Gallagher loves cycling.

The 53-year-old rocker enjoys being out on the road on his bike several times a week because he thinks it's better for him than hitting the gym - but doesn't like having to wear a helmet to keep safe.

He said: ''I go out on the bike four days a week. I'm 53 now so it's not good to work out a lot, you're ticking over.

''I can do two days in a row and have the third day off. I go uphill off-roading. I'm going 25k in an hour-and-a-half, it's on country roads, there's nobody on them.

''The only downside of the bike is the f***ing helmet but what are you gonna do?''

The former Oasis frontman admitted he used to push himself harder with his exercise regime but it was leaving him exhausted.

Speaking on 'Matt Morgan's Funny How?' podcast, he said: ''A few years ago I was going to the gym every day and was always knackered.''

Noel recently admitted he's finally considering learning how to drive, although he thinks it would be a hassle.

He said: ''Sometimes I do think I quite fancy driving, then I think it would be a ball ache getting anywhere because I'd have to drive.''

But the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker would also have trouble choosing a car to cruise around in after he passes his driving test.

He added: ''I'd be alright I just wouldn't know what type of car to get. I'd probably just get an old 80s car.''

The 'Holy Mountain' rocker previously purchased a Jaguar 1967 Mark II car for £110,000 at the height of Oasis' success in the 1990s, even though he couldn't drive.

Noel's plan was to pass his test before the car got delivered to his home but he abandoned his lessons after just one trip out on the road and he never learned.

However, he kept the motor and intends to hand over the keys to either his 20-year-old daughter Anais - his child with ex-wife Meg Matthews - or one of his and spouse Sara's two sons, Sonny, nine, and 12-year-old Donovan.

He said: ''I don't drive, I had one driving lesson in the 90s and I was like, 'Oh, it's not for me.'

''I bought a Mark II Jaguar, a reconditioned one, on the premise that by the time it was finished and delivered I'd have learnt how to drive.

''By the time it was delivered I'd actually forgotten I'd bought it! I've still got it, I'm going to give it to one of my children, whichever one I consider to be most worthy.''