Noel Gallagher has landed a number one album for his best of High Flying Birds album, ‘Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

The former Oasis rocker released the first greatest hits collection chronicling his post-Oasis career under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds last week, and the record has already earned the star chart success, as it topped this week’s Official Albums Chart on Friday (18.06.21).

Noel’s success was partly due to the album racking up the most physical sales for both CD and vinyl sales over the weekend, including a limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day.

The chart topper marks Noel’s fourth under High Flying Birds, and his 12th when including his work with Oasis.

Elsewhere in the album charts, Olivia Rodrigo’s record ‘Sour’ has retained its second-place spot from last week, when it dropped from the top spot after spending two weeks there.

The rest of the top five this week is comprised of brand-new entries, with Garbage’s ‘No Gods No Masters’ taking third, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ by Jessie Ware coming in at number four, and number five being occupied by Polo G’s record ‘Hall of Fame’.

While Olivia is at number two in the album charts, she has clung on to the top spot in the Official Singles Chart, which sees her single ‘Good 4 U’ at number one for the fourth week running.

The Weeknd’s single ‘Save Your Tears’ is at number two, while ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat ft Sza is third.

‘Heartbreak Anthem’ by Galantis, Guetta, and Little Mix is fourth, and Olivia is on the chart again at number five with ‘Déjà vu’.