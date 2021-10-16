Noel Gallagher has revealed that he once spied on Bryan Ferry’s manhood when he urinated next to him.

The former Oasis rocker found himself sharing a toilet with the Roxy Music frontman and he could't resist taking a sneaky peak at Brian's penis.

Noel insists he wasn't a jealous guy when he saw what notorious ladies man Bryan - who famously covered John Lennon's song 'Jealous Guy' in 1981 - was packing.

When asked if he’d ever spied on another celebrity's penis at a urinal, Noel answered: “Bryan Ferry. I can’t remember it being significantly remarkable either way. Let’s put it this way, I wasn’t a jealous guy! This was a long time ago.

“I saw him in the street the other day, actually, wearing a mask in the street, a f***ing COVID mask.”

Bryan's long list of lovers include famous beauties such as Lily Cole, Jerry Hall and Marilyn Cole.

Noel, 54, also revealed that he always sleeps naked, because he gets too hot when he is in bed next to his wife Sara MacDonald.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast, Noel quipped: "I sleep mostly naked these days. It’s too hot these days in bed for me. I’m almost always naked, I might have a sexy string vest on up top, if I’m going to make a move on Sara.”