Noel Gallagher wants Stone Roses guitarist John Squire to play on his new album.

The former Oasis rocker is working on a new album with his High Flying Birds band, and has said he would love for John to make a guest appearance on the record, although he noted the musician can be “a bit aloof”.

Speaking about John, Noel said: “He’s a great artist, so he’ll be selling art if he’s got any sense. He’s a great guitarist, I’m always threatening to get him to play on one of my records, but I never get round to asking him. I will do. He’s a bit aloof. He used to work for an animation studio before he was in The Stone Roses. There was a kids TV programme, like a puppet thing, kind of like Trumpton, he worked in the studio that made that. He was an animator and model maker. He did all The Stone Roses art work.”

Noel, 53, is hard at work on his new material, and says he’s written a song that would be perfect as the soundtrack to a Quentin Tarantino film.

He added: “I’ve got a song that I recently wrote that sounds f****** great, it sounds like a spaghetti western, and it would be great in a Quentin Tarantino film, it’s brilliant, but the verses are really low and the chorus is really high.”

And the ‘Black Star Dancing’ hitmaker teased his new album will be “more raw” that his previous solo studio ventures.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, he said: “I’m doing this album on my own. I just tend to record the best songs, but as I’m not in a period of writing in the studio – I did all that with David [Holmes] and on ‘Black Star Dancing’ and ‘Blue Moon Rising’, just making it up – I’ve got a lot of songs written that we written before David got involved, he didn’t want any full songs.

“I’ve got a feeling that it will be very heavily guitar based. They’ll be pop songs but they’ll be a bit edgy. Like, ‘Chasing Yesterday’ is a guitar album, but they’re cleanish guitar sounds, they’re quite considered, this will be more raw I think. Now I’ve got my studio they’ll be more time to dig into it.”