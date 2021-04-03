Former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher says he's hit a "purple patch" in the songwriting for his new album.
The former Oasis rocker has given an update on his upcoming collection - the follow-up to 2017 chart topper 'Who Built The Moon?' - and he admitted being in the studio has helped him during the pandemic.
Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast, he said: "I’ve been in the studio on a bit of a roll. Bit of a run, bit of a purple patch, some mega tunes, really f****** great.
“I’m doing the songs for a new album. I’ve been in the studio every day. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know where I’d be at now. If I wasn’t going in there every day. Actually, some f****** great stuff has come out of it.
“It’s ESP darling, electro shimmer pop. It’s not electro at all really. It’s just because their demos, when you hear the finished thing it will be unrecognisable to that but it will still have the same vibe.
“Everything is motoring, well actually, just cruising. As soon as everything opens I’ll just be living the dream again.
"My studio is in town so I’ll be in town, going to the pub for lunch, going back to the studio p***ed up, shouting at people.”
Despite making some good progress, the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker isn't sure when the record will be released.
Asked about a date, he replied: “F*** knows. I’m only at the writing stage now. After the last five years flat out touring I’d given myself until 2023 off anyway, before the pandemic came along.
"I’m still on schedule. I’m just taking my time, I was always going to be writing for a couple of years, so I’m still in that mode so I’m not working towards any definite date.”
