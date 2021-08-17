Noel Gallagher sometimes forgets his lyrics mid-song and has to "make s*** up".

The former Oasis guitarist has confessed that he gets mind blanks on stage and even stumbles on the next line of the Britpop group's biggest hits, including 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

Noel is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “Brain freeze, I get it. I get them when I’m doing gigs to 70,000 people.

“As the next line is coming I think, ‘Seriously, what is the next line to this song?’ You’re thinking, ‘I genuinely don’t know what it is’.

“Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make s*** up.

“My band will say, ‘Are they the right lyrics?’ And I go, ‘I don’t think so’. I’ve played 'Don’t Look Back In Anger' a billion times and sometimes I think, ‘What is the first line?'"

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old rocker has branded artists who cover Bob Dylan's hits dull.

Noel, who is working on a covers project of his own, said: “Everybody does Bob Dylan covers albums — it’s boring.”

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter previously revealed he wants to put his own spin on tracks by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach now he has his own home studio.

He said last year: "I'd like to do a covers album, now I'm going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there's no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.

"I would do a good 'This Guy's In Love With You' by Burt Bacharach, 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out' by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack."

Noel's idea for a covers project came after he admitted he wouldn't care if he never wrote another song.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker - who was the chief songwriter in Oasis - insisted he feels fulfilled by his extensive back catalogue, and if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

He said: "If I never wrote another f***ing song in my entire life, I'd be happy with what I've done, I wouldn't give a f***."

In June, Noel released two new tracks on 'Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

To mark a decade of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the career-spanning Best Of collection was released, including ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, a nod to his former band's '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' era.

Name-dropping the group's track 'Cast No Shadow' from the seminal 1995 LP, Noel sings: “I hear the morning sun, doesn’t cast no shadow. You chose to drift away, but look at you now.”

The second new tune was 'Flying On The Ground'.