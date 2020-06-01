Noel Gallagher is said to have drawn a Adolf Hitler moustache on a Downing Street portrait of Margaret Thatcher, according to Oasis' former press officer.
Noel Gallagher reportedly drew an Adolf Hitler moustache on a portrait of Margaret Thatcher.
The 53-year-old former Oasis star is said to have made a sneaky alteration a picture of the late former Prime Minister - which was hanging inside Number 10 Downing Street - during a function hosted by then-PM Tony Balir in 1997, according to his former press officer.
Speaking in the book 'Don't Look Back In Anger: The rise and fall of Cool Britannia', Johnny Hopkins - who worked with Oasis at the time - said: ''I felt that sense of triumph at getting the Tories out and Labour in, but I still had a bad feeling they would not be everything we hoped for and that people would see Oasis as part of the establishment.
''Noel scrawled a Hitler moustache on a framed photograph of Margaret Thatcher. Maybe it was worth it just for that.''
Last year, Noel hinted he took drugs at the same party, but refused to confirm or deny whether he was actually under the influence.
Writing in his book 'Don't Look Back In Anger', he said: ''Did I do coke in there? I'm saying f**k all. I've got three kids now.''
Although he stopped short of confirmed the specific Downing Street incident, the 'Wonderwall' songwriter has been open about his drug use during the band's successful early years.
He said: ''It was from 1995 til 1998. That was my crazy years.
''I did have to check into hospital once. I was in Detroit as a matter of fact and imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital.
''They don't understand a word you are saying because of your accent and you are like 'I think I am on my way out'.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...