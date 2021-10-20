Noel Gallagher has claimed it was "the beginning of the end" for Oasis when he donated his rival sibling Liam's Pretty Green clobber to a charity shop.

The Britpop legends met their demise following a backstage bust-up between the feuding brothers and former bandmates at their final gig at a festival in Paris, France, in 2009.

And ex-guitarist, Noel, has insisted he was the one who instigated the explosive breakup when he gave away the gear his younger sibling had gifted him and the rest of the band from his men's wear label to a Barnado's store, which displayed the items in the shop window before they were released to the public.

After finding out what he'd done, the 49-year-old rocker allegedly had an almighty row with the 54-year-old musician.

Noel is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it.

"I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went f****** mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t f****** want it, you should have just said you didn’t f****** want it, you ****.

“It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end.”

Noel had previously claimed that the pair's major blowout, which saw Liam wield a guitar at his brother's head at Rock en Seine in the French capital, erupted after they fought over Liam trying to advertise Pretty Green in the Oasis tour programme.

In 2011, Noel recalled: "He nearly took my face off with (the guitar)... I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear (clothes) to our fans. There was a massive row about that."

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker also claimed Liam threw a plum at him.

He quipped: "Part of me wishes it did end like that - 'plum throws plum.'"

After the bust-up, Noel quit Oasis then and there.

Despite the pair being estranged ever since, they have thrown insults each other's way in the press, and Liam is known to log onto Twitter to mock his sibling.

However, Noel recently paid the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who is set to release his third solo album, 'C'mon You Know', next May - a compliment.

Speaking in their documentary 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', the High Flying Birds leader said: “I guess it’s no coincidence that as that is the band at its peak, it is because the singer is at his peak.

"You are only as good as your frontline. Any band.

“And if that is Oasis at its peak, which it is, it is because Liam is at its peak.

"Liam is at his zenith with his voice and the way that he looks.”