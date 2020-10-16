Noel Gallagher has blasted BBC Radio 1 for not playing older artists.

The former Oasis rocker - whose three solo albums with the High Flying Birds have all topped the charts over the past decade - insisted the station should be airing songs by big names regardless of age, rather than only focusing on younger artists.

Appearing on 'Matt Morgan's Funny How?' podcast, he said: "Niche radio stations, like Absolute 80s, just play music from the Eighties. You’re not being exposed to pop culture.

“Radio 1 should be, and used to be, the main f****** thing for that, but even that now has got this s*** rule where they won’t play anyone over the age of 35.”

According to the BBC Trust, the station's remit is "to entertain and engage a broad range of young listeners with a distinctive mix of contemporary music and speech".

The organisation adds: "Its target audience is 15-29 year olds and it should also provide some programming for younger teenagers.

"It should offer a range of new music, support emerging artists - especially those from the UK - and provide a platform for live music. News, documentaries and advice campaigns should cover areas of relevance to young adults."

In April last year, Madonna's song 'Medellin' didn't meet the "criteria" to receive airplay on BBC Radio 1 - despite featuring 25-year-old Latin star Maluma - because bosses decided the 62-year-old singer's track didn't match the UK's biggest youth radio station’s audience.

At the time, a spokesperson for Radio 1 claimed the decision is “based on what the audience expects to hear, with no other criteria taken into consideration".

A music industry source added: “It’s a sad reality that for some people in the music business it wouldn’t matter what Madonna released. They’d dismiss it because she’s 60.”

Meanwhile, Noel recently insisted he isn't a "genius", because he simply takes influences from other songs.

He explained: "I will obsess about a song for years and I will rip it off 12 times. F****** 12 different tunes out of it.

"Everything that I do is a nod to something or other. I am not a genius. I'm a fan of music, do you know what I mean?"