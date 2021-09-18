The director of 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' believes the band will get back together.

Oasis split in 2009 after a bust-up in Paris between Liam and Noel Gallagher but Jake Scott - who worked with the band on the new documentary about their famous Knebworth gigs - believes the band will reunite in the future.

According to NME, he said: "Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again."

Speaking about the band's Knebworth gigs, where they played to 250,000 people over two nights, he said: "My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special. It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.

"You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love."

Meanwhile, Noel admitted he didn't appreciate the gigs at the time.

He said: “I was so f***ing arrogant at the time that it didn’t really register. Genuinely. It’s only since 'Supersonic' (Oasis’s 2016 documentary) and this film that you try and put yourself back in there and you get goosebumps.

"I’m not sure there are any bands who had that lift-off like we did. We were still in the same circumstances as our audience, almost. It is a snapshot of a band, of its zenith. It is a great moment for the band."