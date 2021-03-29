Noel Gallagher wishes he'd played Oasis' final gig in 2009.

The 'Stand By Me' group's former guitarist and chief songwriter has admitted that, in hindsight, he regrets not having the "memory" of the Paris gig, which he walked out on after his arch-nemesis sibling and the band's ex-frontman Liam Gallagher wielded a guitar at his head "like an axe" during a major backstage bust-up.

If he had stuck it out, the 53-year-old rocker - who quit the band then and there and has been estranged from Liam ever since - believes the warring brothers' war of words would have escalated on to the stage and turned into one "mad gig".

While he also confessed that it would have been the "better" way to "go out".

Noel is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "We were getting p***** and fighting and then me going: F*** it, I'm going home, f*** off! With the benefit of time, I don't know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad f***ing Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us.

"It would have been a mad gig.

"Sometimes I think: 'I wish I had the memory of that gig.' That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker previously claimed tensions heightened between the pair after Liam had "demanded" his clothing label Pretty Green had an advert in the band's tour programme and they had a "massive row" about it.

He later insisted: "I'd never had enough of Oasis - I'd had enough of him.

"It started to unravel when he started his clothing label (Pretty Green) and he demanded that in the Oasis tour programme he be allowed to advertise."And I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about it.

"It slowly went downhill after that."

Noel has been adamant that no amount of money would persuade him to reunite with his 48-year-old sibling for an Oasis reunion.