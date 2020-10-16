Noddy Holder wants a Covid-19 vaccine for Christmas.

The Slade frontman referenced the band's festive classic 'Merry Xmas Everybody' and called for a positive development during the UK's battle with the coronavirus as the festive season approaches.

He told The Sun newspaper: "As with everyone else, we can only ‘Look to the future now’.

“The best Christmas present any of us could get this year is a vaccine for this crazee virus. (sic)”

His call to arms comes a few after the 74-year-old rocker revealed he has started "playing guitar again" and thinking about a big comeback.

He recently said: "I have a stockpile written over the years.

"I didn't just stop, bang, and that was the end of the story. I still have moments when I get the inspiration. But I couldn't do it night after night, year after year."

Noddy quit Slade in 1992, and hasn't made a solo record or hit the road since.

And although the coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult for the live music industry, he's not ruling out a return to the stage.

He added: "Well, never say never - I might do it now. If they ever let me out of the house.

"I'm brushing up on my guitar technique, going back to my roots."

However, he has previously played down the idea of ever reuniting with his former 'Cum On Feel The Noize' bandmates.

Asked how often he sees the rest of Slade, he said: "Not very often. I did see Don [Powell] this year. I haven't seen Jim [Lea] for a long, long time.

"It'll be about a year since I saw Dave [Hill] - if I'm going through Wolverhampton, I'll call in for a cup of tea.

"When I left the band, we weren't getting on. We did get together in the same room about 10 years ago but we were arguing again within five minutes."

On the subject of possibly touring with the band again, he added: "No, absolutely not."