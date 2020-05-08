Noah Cyrus is ''very aware'' that people don't like how she looks.
The 20-year-old singer is ''tired'' of being criticised all the time and admits she finds it difficult when people criticise her appearance.
She wrote on Twitter: ''im so f***ing tired of y'all commenting on every damn thing i do since i was a f***ing kid. y'all are gon' say i'm breathing wrong next ... i am v aware theres a lot of you who don't like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. i'm used to it. but for the younger kids pls don't let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it f***s someone up just chill the f**k out??? (sic)''
Meanwhile, Noah previously confessed she used to ''hide'' from online bullying in her bedroom.
She said: ''Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl. So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing - especially at the age I was at - there are so many more people out there. I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up.''
Many of the comments Noah received compared her to her sister Miley - who also found fame as a youngster on Disney Channel show 'Hannah Montana' - and the 'Make Me' singer says not being recognised as her own person ''f***ed [her] up''.
She added: ''Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name? That's going to really f**k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f***ing even matter to the population - for them to not even know your name.''
