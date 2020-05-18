Noah Cyrus found it ''really tough'' growing up in Miley Cyrus' shadow and ''always believed'' she'd never be respected in her own right.
Noah Cyrus found it ''really tough'' growing up in Miley Cyrus' shadow.
The 20-year-old singer broke down in tears as she admitted she had always felt no one ''gave a s**t'' about her because she was just the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's younger sister.
Discussing the lyrics to 'Young & Sad', which features on her new EP 'The End of Everything', Noah said on Instagram Live: ''I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister.
''But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online.
''It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.''
Noah admitted she ''always believed'' she'd be in Miley's shadow and her worries had been a ''big part'' of her life for years.
She continued: ''That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes.
''Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out.
And the brunette beauty finds it hard to sing the song.
She admitted: ''Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it.
''You guys are young, you know the internet. It's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through.''
