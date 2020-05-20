Noah Cyrus felt ''stripped of [her] identity'' as a child.

The 20-year-old singer has recently opened up about her struggles growing up in the shadow of her famous older sister Miley Cyrus, and admitted she felt like no one cared about her because they only wanted to talk about her sibling.

She told Apple Music: ''I speak about my body dysmorphia and I speak about my struggles growing up as the world saw it as 'Miley Cyrus' little sister'.

''No one would choose to be called somebody else's little sister and I used this.... So it's like when you're seeing somebody and you're like, 'Oh, you're so and so's brother, right?' But you know who they are.

''You've been talking to them already. There's a difference. It's not, 'I know you, but aren't you also so and so's little brother?'

''It would be, 'Your Miley Cyrus' little sister. You're Hannah Montana's little sister.'

''It wouldn't be a question, it'd be a statement when they came up to me. 'Hannah Montana' came out in 2006 or 2007. So that up until I made my own name, which was the reasoning why.

''And it really stripped me of my identity as a little kid. And that's what it felt like. Because it felt like no one gives a... about me, myself.''

Noah recently admitted she ''always believed'' she'd be in Miley's shadow and her worries had been a ''big part'' of her life for years.

Discussing her new track 'Young & Sad', she said: ''That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes.

''Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out.