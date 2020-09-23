Noah Cyrus didn't think she was going to make it to her 21st birthday.

The 'Again' hitmaker admits she feared she wouldn't even get to turn 21 because she went through such a tough ''depression''.

She wrote on her Instagram account: ''my first ep 'Good Cry' came out 2 years ago today. time flies. i've been through so much since then. putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard. every day felt like lifting 100lb weights just to get out of bed.

''the ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable .. at 18 i didn't think i was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. they felt 1000 years away. it seems impossible ... i was so sad. so hurt. and so scared. (sic)''

And Noah thanked everyone for helping her through the tough times.

In the lengthy post, she added: ''thank you to everyone that's been by my side during all of my progression and the times where it felt like i was regressing. every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. i'm still figuring that out. thank you Cyrens for being patient...

''(I STILL AINT PUT OUT NC-17) thank you for understanding how growing up so publicly was hard on me.. thank you for your support and continuing to grow with me. these 2 years have had many ups and downs but my friends, family, and fans are what kept me (somewhat) sane lol. (sic)''