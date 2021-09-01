Nirvana's landmark album 'Nevermind' is being celebrated by the BBC this month.

The Kurt Cobain-fronted Grunge pioneers' seminal 1991 LP - which was the first to feature drummer Dave Grohl - turns 30 on September 24, and the broadcaster announced a full schedule of special programmes on the way for fans to reminisce and celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most influential bands of all time.

Not to be missed, 'When Nirvana Came to Britain', a brand new documentary on BBC Two, is set to feature appearances from the group's surviving members Grohl, 52, and bassist Krist Novoselic, 56.

The feature re-tells the story of how the Seattle band - whose frontman's suicide at the age of 27 shocked the world in 1994 - changed the landscape of British rock music in the UK between 1989 and 1994.

Speaking of Nirvana’s first UK tour in 1989, Novoselic said: “I’d never been to Great Britain. We got off the plane and we were in this different world.”

Fans can expect unseen archive, home movie footage shot by the band themselves, and much more.

Mark Robinson, Executive Producer of 'When Nirvana Came To Britain', said: “Nirvana’s relationship with Britain really was a two-way trade-off. Nirvana were inspired by bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin and championed British groups like The Raincoats and The Vaselines – but their brand of rock was to have a huge influence on the sounds coming out of the British music scene in the 90s. This story has never been told on TV before, so it’s been fascinating to hear it from Dave and Krist themselves, as well as the people who literally went on the journey with them, as they toured the UK.”

Grohl commented: “The UK definitely responded to Nirvana much more, before America. You guys were the first with everything… we cut our teeth there. After touring the UK I remember going back to America to the same bars and clubs where we were playing to 99 people… 150 people… it was definitely not like what it was in the UK. It really is like a second home.”

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, added: “Nirvana’s 'Nevermind' was an album that had a huge impact on music at the time – both for the industry and for fans. The longevity and influence of Nirvana as a band is undeniable, with their music holding a special place in the hearts of audiences across the board. So, it’s fitting that BBC Radio and TV are coming together to celebrate this iconic record, thirty years on. It’s another great opportunity for our platforms to come together to mark the big moments in music, as we have done this year with David Bowie: Five Years On, The Glastonbury Experience and Amy Winehouse: 10 Years on, in addition to our upcoming coverage of the Mercury Prize 2021.”

'Nevermind' - which recently hit the headlines after the band were sued by the baby from the explicit album cover for alleged sexual exploitation - topped the US Billboard 200 chart annd included classic singles 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'Come as You Are', 'Lithium', and 'In Bloom'.

The anniversary content will be spread across BBC TV, radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout September.

Highlights include:

- 'When Nirvana Came to Britain' – a new documentary for BBC Two, featuring contributions from former members, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic

- '6 Music’s Deep Dive into Nevermind', which sees BBC Radio 6 Music celebrate music of the album, playing tracks from it throughout the day

-'Teen Spirit: Nevermind at 30', a new Radio 4 documentary, hosted by author Doug Coupland

-'Reel Stories: Dave Grohl' on BBC Two as well as 'Classic Albums – Nirvana: Nevermind' on BBC Four

- BBC Radio 2 programmes including Jo Whiley, Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton and The Rock Show with Johnnie Walker will mark the anniversary