Nina Nesbitt has admitted she relates to Raye's struggles.

The 'Summer Fling' hitmaker has weighed in after her fellow singer recently opened up on her alleged battle with her record label to get permission to release her debut album.

Nina told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I totally understand what she's gone through because the same thing happened to me. I got shelved after my first record.

"I made an album, I sat on it for two years and then as soon as I was ready to put it out they were like, 'No we don't want to put it out now'.

"It's so cruel. You put your 100% 24/7 into it and then for it not to come out is so disheartening."

The 27-year-old singer admitted she feels "so bad" for Raye, 24, and suggested labels should simply cut ties if they don't "want to work" with an artist anymore.

She added: "I just think if someone doesn't want to work with you that's fine, but just be up front and honest, and don't trap artists.

"I feel so bad for her. I think she's so amazing. It will definitely sort itself out somehow - it has to."

Raye - who is signed to Polydor and released a nine-track mini-album 'Euphoric Sad Songs' in November 2020 - recently stepped back from social media and promoting her new single 'Call On Me' after sharing a series of emotional tweets claiming she's still waiting on confirmation that she can release her debut LP.

She wrote: "I have been signed to a major label since 2014… and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.

"For context, in order for an album to be created, the label has to release money for songs to be finished, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support etc…

"I have waited 7 years for this day and I am still waiting... So now I’m being told if Call On Me does well then I can do my album but there can’t be a green light until....

"Imagine the PRESSURE of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats hoping that I can just make MY BLOODY FIRST ALBUM

"I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore (sic)"